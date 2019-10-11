Michael Jackson tribute concert in Lincolnshire this month

Jackson Live In Concert returns to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

Starring CJ and his incredible band and dancers Jackson Live in Concert recreates the Michael Jackson experience with all of the legendary star's most popular songs.

CJ is one of the most experienced, dedicated and well-respected Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world today, and he perfectly captures the electrifying energy of Michael’s live performances.

He’s got the look, the moonwalk and the voice.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Friday, October 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £27.50 on 0844 8542776 or online here.