Michael Buble announces new Nottingham date

Grammy-award winning global megastar Michael Buble has confirmed five UK tour dates for Christmas.

And the tour includes a show at the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena on December 6.

The show, An Evening with Michael Buble, will see Michael performing beautiful music alongside his incredible 32-piece band and doing what he does best with a string of songs that showcase his trademark velvety vocals, smooth moves, charisma and charm.

Tickets for his Nottingham show start at £62.80 and are on sale from 9am on Friday, June 7 on 0843 3733000, in person at the arena box office or online.

