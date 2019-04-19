Michael Ball to kick-off UK tour with show at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

Singer, actor and broadcaster Michael Ball starts a 21-date UK tour at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall this Saturday (April 20).

He is touring to promote his latest album Coming Home To You.

The double Olivier Award winner has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray.

The radio and TV host has since sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

The Classic BRIT Award winner’s album Together with Alfie Boe was Christmas Number 1 in 2016 and their second album Together Again in 2017 went straight to number one, boasting combined sales of more than 1 million copies. Now Michael Ball is set to embark on his next live solo project with a 2019 U.K. tour .

Michael has just released his first solo album for over four years. Entitled ‘Coming Home To You’, the record is out now on Decca Records.

This eagerly-awaited release follows the phenomenal success of Michael’s last two albums with fellow singer Alfie Boe, which saw two No.1 albums, two Classic Brit Awards and over a million album sales.

And that is only the latest instalment in the life and achievements of the double Olivier Award winner, multi-platinum recording artist, top-selling live concert performer and hugely popular radio and TV presenter, who has made box-office history.

Here, yet another talent is revealed as Michael presents for the first time a handful of self-penned tracks, including title track ‘Home To You’, already a classic with its easy-rolling, country-tinged rhythm. ‘Tennessee Dreams’ is Michael’s tribute to the greats in country music, as he gives a nod to those who have inspired him over the years. ‘All Dance Together’ is a stomping, infectious, singalong track, sure to be a live favourite. These original songs feature alongside such hits as Elvis Presley’s ‘I

Just Can’t Help Believin’’, Dolly Parton’s whimsical ‘Love Is Like A Butterfly’ (on which Michael harmonises with himself) and Cliff Richard’s plaintive ‘Miss You Nights’, all personal favourites of the star.

Michael, who is also the co-producer on the album, explains: “Making this album was such a labour of love. I have never been so closely involved with every aspect of the creative process and I can’t ever remember being more proud and excited by the results of so many months hard work, long days, huge laughs and genuine good fellowship.”

‘Coming Home To You’ brings together some of the most beautiful and timeless songs from the 1960s up to the present day. Combined with the warmth and sensitivity of Michael’s voice, the record is sure to leave the listener feeling like they’ve received a big hug from an old friend.

Following its release, Michael embarks upon a staggering 23-date UK tour in April and May of this year, to the delight of his legions of fans across the country.