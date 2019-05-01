Mansfield Palace Theatre hosts ballet treat Margot Fonteyn - A Centenary Celebration later this month

Dance fans are going to want to see the classy show Margot Fonteyn – A Centenary Celebration when it is performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 19.

Come along and see Ballet Theatre UK as they mark the centenary of the great ballet icon with a celebration of her greatest moments in the classical ballet repertoire.

These will include highlights from Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle and many more.

Featuring their company of international talented dancers as well as brand new stunning stage sets and lavish costumes, Ballet Theatre UK’s creation promises to be a spectacular homage to Fonteyn, from her first steps in the ballet studio to her final curtain call.

Margot Fonteyn was an iconic figure in British ballet. Along with Ninette de Valois and Frederick Ashton, she was instrumental in shaping of the Royal Ballet company and the direction of British ballet.

Call for tickets on 01623 633133 or you can click here for availability.

