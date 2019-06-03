Mallory Knox to play Sheffield date on new tour

Mallory Knox have announced a headline tour in September and October that will include a gig at Sheffield Foundry.

The band will release their self-titled album on August 16 and a new single from it, White Lies, is out now.

Sam Douglas, the band's bassist and vocalist, said: “This tour will take us back to a lot of places we haven't visited in years and in some cases to places we've never played before.

“It's gonna be great to get back out there and finally show everyone what we've been working on for so long.

“We've been waiting a long time to release new music that really represents what we are about now.

“The album was recorded over four different sessions and White Lies was the last song we wrote for the record.

"I feel like it's the song I've always wanted to write and collectively we're all very proud of it.”

Tickets for their Sheffield show are available here.