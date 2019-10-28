Laughs galore with Outside Edge at Acorn Theatre in Worksop soon

The Acorn Theatre in Worksop will be the venue for the latest production by Dukeries Theatre Group.

Outside Edge can be seen there from November 7 to 9.

Outside Edge is a comedy by Richard Harris, set in a cricket pavilion where there is more drama than on the wicket.

Expect lots of laughs and wonderful characters who retell the story of one summer afternoon where the men and their spouses try to get along and enjoy a game of cricket.

Tickets are £10 and on sale from the box office at the venue or via the Acorn Theatre website at http://www.acorntheatre.net/Book-Online

You can also click here or click here for more stories.