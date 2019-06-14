Laughs galore as NG15 Festival of Comedy starts this weekend in the area

Comedy fans in the area are in for a real treat when a laughter-packed festival comes to pubs and venues around the NG15 area from this weekend.

Arranged by local comedy promoter Periodic Fables, the NG15 Festival of Comedy will hold events throughout Annesley, Hucknall, Linby, Newstead, Ravenshead and Papplewick, and will feature more than a dozen Edinburgh Festival preview shows and new act nights,

Closing the festival will be a ticketed pro-comedy night that sees all proceeds going to the local Brooklyn Day Nursery.

The NG15 Festival Of Comedy runs from Friday, July 5, to Thursday, July 11.

Most shows in the festival will work on a pay-what-you-feel basis, with the audience contributing what they think the tickets were worth as the performance ends.

Tickets are now on sale for Periodic Fables Comedy Night in aid of Brooklyn Day Nursery on Thursday, July 11. This will be held at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall and will form the finale of the festival, a fundraising comedy night headlined by the hilarious Chris Purchase, fresh from supporting Reginald D. Hunter on tour, and who topped the GQ’s Best 100 Jokes in the World list for 2018.

Daniel Nicholas

Jen Bower, local stand up comedian and promoter behind Periodic Fables, said: “What started as a fundraising night for Brooklyn Day Nursery, putting the FUN in fundraising for my youngest son’s lovely nursery, has grown into a jam-packed week with something to tickle everyone’s comedy fancy!

“There’s a spectacular programme of comedy from some of the best comedians in the UK, and a great opportunity to see shows before they hit Edinburgh.”

The current line-up for the festival is:

The Jollificationers’ New Comedy Night, a special edition of a regular compilation show, taking place on Friday, July 5, from 8pm at The Pit Micropub, Newstead Village. Entry is free.

Jon Pearson

On Saturday, July 6, Newstead Village hosts The Pit Comedy Weekender.

Pre-ordered lunch will be available from local baking legends, Spelt & Rye (Annesley Road, Hucknall) and Community Chips to pre-order for tea (as will be the case on Sunday too)

All shows are pay-what-you-want.

The event features: 2pm Matt Stellingwerf: Sisyphus; 3pm Stevie Gray: Arctic Monkeys’ Midlife Crisis; 5pm Daniel Nicholas (pictured): Lessons in Nostalgia; 6pm Laura Monmoth: Trans Vision Scamp; 7.30pm Chris Purchase: Agenda Reassignment

On Sunday, July 7, the The Pit Comedy Weekender continues at the Newstead Village venue with the following shows (all shows are pay-what-you-want): 2pm Samantha Pressdee (main picture): Covered; 3pm Kai Samra: Underclass; 5pm Chris Norton-Walker (pictured): Unexpected Item in the Gagging Area; 6pm Adele Cliff: Undershare; 7.30pm Jon Pearson: Frustrated D***

On Monday, July 8, it’s Often Funny On Tour, running from 8pm, This is a festival special of the popular local Often Funny comedy nights, with host Tommy Wager

On Tuesday, July 9. you can see Mercurial Method on Tour: The Alternative, from 8pm, a festival edition of local Mercurial Method comedy nights, with host Taylor Saranic bringing the best of alternative comedy

Wednesday, July 10, sees a Periodic Fables goes Preview event from 6.30pm, featuring Ishi Khan with I’mMigrant

From 8pm, the Periodic Fables goes Preview features Matt Hobs with Matt Hobs BSc (Bristolian of Science)

Also from 8pm, the Periodic Fables goes Preview is by Alex Farrow with A-Level Philosophy.

All three are pay-what-you-want shows.

The festival closes on Thursday, July 11, at the John Godber Centre with Periodic Fables Comedy Night in aid of Brooklyn Day Nursery, starting at 7.30pm.

It will feature Chris Purchase, Hannah Silvester and support from Katie Brown, Mark Row and Andy Baker.

Tickets are on sale now £10. You can click here to buy them (search for Brooklyn Day Nursery).

Full details of all shows are available through NG15 Festival of Comedy on Facebook.

Photo credit for Samantha Pressdee picture: Steve Ullathorne