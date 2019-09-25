January show at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham for Waterloo - The Best Of ABBA

Waterloo - The Best of ABBA can be seen at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, January 24.

Capturing the unique ABBA sound and feel with incredible attention to detail, the top tribute show will bring a full live cast and band, stunning costumes and breathtaking choreography to the stage.

Waterloo – The Best of ABBA looks back at the sensational rise to stardom of the Swedish pop group ABBA and recreates it so impeccably that fans, old and new can still experience the thrill of a live ABBA show.

From the iconic Waterloo, Mamma Mia and Voulez Vous and so much more, Waterloo – The Best of ABBA is a top tribute show packed with hits.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, September 26, priced from £29.20.

All prices listed include administration and facility fee. Group bookings and hospitality packages are available.

