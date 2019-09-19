Hits galore when Cher tribute show Strong Enough comes to Retford Majestic Theatre

The brand new Cher tribute show Strong Enough is not to be missed when it comes to Retford Majestic Theatre on Friday, September 27.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening, celebrating the global superstar and great female icon that is Cher.

Featuring all of the classic hits including Turn Back Time, I Found Someone, Believe, Strong Enough, Gypsies Tramps and thieves, her modern Abba remixes and many more, Strong Enough stars the acclaimed Kerry Carlton as Cher and also features a talented cast of performers.

This is one show-stopping dazzling extravaganza you do not want to miss.

This show will take you on a musical journey from the Dark Lady days, to the rocking 80’s perm days, and also taking in the celebration disco hits.

Strong Enough features 25 smash hits, six decades of stardom and enough costume changes to cause a sequins shortage.

With a full live band and dancers, come along and experience the passion, the flair and the glitter of Strong Enough.

Call the box office on 01777 706866 for ticket details or you can click here.

