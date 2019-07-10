Harley Gallery exhibition makes visitors think about their ‘selfies’

Work by renowned artists such as Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry are on show in the latest exhibition at The Harley Gallery on the Welbeck Estate.

The Arts Council Collection Touring Exhibition, which runs until Sunday, September 22, focuses on how artists have represented themselves in their work, through self-portraits, since the 1990s.

For example, a famous piece of work by English artist Sarah Lucas, entitled ‘Self-Portrait with Fried Eggs, will be on display.

Encompassing film, photography and sculpture, as well as art, the exhibition also features work by Gavin Turk, Rachel McLean and Bedwyr Williams, among others.

And to accompany the show, a talk by the curator of the exhibition, called ‘In My Shoes’, is to be given at the gallery tomorrow (Saturday).

The ‘Putting On A Show’ talk will be given by Natalie Rudd between 12 noon and 1.30 pm and will reveal exactly what took place to make the exhibition happen.

Natalie will give a sneak peek at all the effort and preparation that goes into staging a show and will also take a look at self-portraits and how ‘selfies’ have become all the rage in modern society.

Lisa Gee, the director The Harley Gallery and trustee of The Harley Foundation, said: “People take self-portraits all the time on their mobile phones. Every picture they take tells something about them.

“With the increase of modern technology, people taking ‘selfies’ every day and posting on social media and Snapchat, the exhibition is sure to make people think more about their own images.

“What’s great about the exhibition is that we have a range of resources in the gallery, including a dressing-up area, which will particularly appeal to families. They will be able to explore for themselves, dress up and take their own ‘selfies’.”

The ‘In My Shoes’ exhibition is free to enter and can be seen every day from 10 am to 5 pm Mondays to Saturdays and from 10 am to 4 pm Sundays.

Advanced booking is required for Natalie Rudd’s talk. Tickets, priced £7.50, can be booked either by calling 01909 501700 or by e-mailing portlandcollection@harleygallery.co.uk .

The award-winning Harley Gallery shows contemporary exhibitions by leading visual artists. Exhibitions change five times a year, and range from ceramics to photography. The gallery also boasts a shop and tea room.