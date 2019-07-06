Get your tickets to see dance aces Acosta Danza at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

See Acosta Danza when the show is performed at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on April 10 and 11 next year.

Presented by Dance Consortium, critically acclaimed Cuban dance company Acosta Danza return to the UK with new spring 2020 tour dates for Evolution.

Acosta Danza’s Evolution bill includes Faun by twice Olivier award-winning Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Christopher Bruce’s Rooster, a celebration of the 1960s and ‘70s in which Carlos Acosta will make a guest appearance.

Completing the programme is Paysage, Soudain, la nuit by visionary Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg.

Get your tickets by calling the box office on 0115 989 5555

Photo credit: Tristam Kenton