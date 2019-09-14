Enjoy Seven Drunken Nights when hit show comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story Of The Dubliners is coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on April 30.

Direct from the West End, and due to phenomenal demand, the hit theatre show Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of the Dubliners returns to UK theatres as part of a huge European tour.

In 1967, The Dubliners released a song so controversial that it was officially banned on the radio in Ireland.

This infamy catapulted them into global success, and turned the Irish folk band into legends.

Fifty years later, a one-of-a-kind theatre show named after the famous song performed a sell-out tour, bringing to life the incredible story of this phenomenal Irish band.

Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners, takes you on a musical journey through the career of Ireland’s favourite sons, Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan.

as they rose to fame as Ireland’s legendary folk band.

From their roots in O’Donoghue’s Pub in Dublin, Seven Drunken Nights features all the highlights of an amazing fifty-year career, and captures the spirit of the Irish folk band that took the world by storm. For fans of The Dubliners, this truly is a show that cannot be missed.

