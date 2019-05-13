Doncaster Racecourse gig for top performer Jess Glynne this weekend

Star performer Jess Glynne will be singing at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, May 18, as part of a selection of gigs for her at racecourses across the country.

Following the release of her brand new album Always In Between, featuring the hits I’ll Be There and Thursday, you can see her performing in the great outdoors.

Jess Glynne is a girl from North London who is noticeably free of airs and graces. The stardust she’s gathered since first appearing to the sound of an instantly recognisable string break surprises no-one more than Jess herself. She sings because she loves to and writes songs because she wants answers to her own emotional quandaries.

Her powerhouse vocal and fearless delivery has captured so many under its spell. But for Jess, this was all just about learning who she is as a person. As she enters the cycle once more, braving herself for a second ride on the fame rollercoaster, she may just have reached that point.

“I don’t write songs because I want a hit,” she explained. “I never have and I never will. I want to make a great album, that’s it.”

Jess Glynne promises to play all the hits and fan favourites including Hold My Hand, Thursday, Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself, I’ll Be There and Take Me Home, plus some brand new tracks too.

Photo credit: Nadine Ijewere