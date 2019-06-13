Don’t miss family favourites Oddsocks performing fun show at Rufford Country Park this weekend

Oddsocks Productions’ 30th anniversary celebrations this summer will include appearing at a brand new venue, Rufford Abbey Country Park, with a new musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s most popular comedy A Midsummer

Night’s Dream.

The fun family performance takes place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16.

Oddsocks always consider their performances to be parties, at which the actors are hosts and audiences the guests.

So get ready to Runaway with Oddsocks to a mystical festival with fantastic and familiar music that will have you Dancing in the Moonlight until your heart’s content.

Audiences will come across four confused, yet passionate young lovers who learn that You Can’t Hurry Love because in the end, It Takes Two’,

Add to that a charm of fairies and a bunch of hilariously rubbish amateur actors and you have all you need to entertain everyone from the youngest to most senior member of the audience.

You can party with Oddsocks in their magical open-air production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which involves live music played by a talented team of professional actor-musicians at Rufford Abbey Country Park from 6.30pm on Sunday.

For tickets, you can click here or call 01332 258328.

