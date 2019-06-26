Dinosaurs ready to roar at boat race for Bluebell Wood hospice

Dinosaurs will be on the loose when Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice stages its third fundraising Dragon Boat Race next month.

Hundreds of families are expected to turn out on Saturday, July 13 to help raise a target of £9,000 for the North Anston hospice.

And they should keep an eye out for Tricksy and Blue (pictured), two scarily lifelike characters from the movie, ‘Jurassic Park’, who will be entertaining the crowds from 12 noon to 2 pm as two 25 crews row for victory in specially crafted Chinese dragon boats across Manvers Lake in Wath, near Rotherham

Helen Mower, head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: “This is a wonderful, fun event for all the family, with lots going on to entertain the kids.

“Every penny raised will help our families make special memories, whether they have days, months or years left together with their children.”

Other entertainment will include a barbecue, stalls, fairground rides and an inflatable pirate ship.