Dinosaur World Live to hit the stage soon at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Families will love Dinosaur World Live at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on July 6 and 7.

Do you dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family?

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffotitan, and many more.

A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage.

Book now before tickets become extinct.

For more, you can click here or you can call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Robert Day