Creative holiday fun for the kids at The Harley Gallery

Activities ranging from badge-making and bag-design to the creation of superhero masks will form a programme for children this summer at The Harley Gallery near Worksop.

The gallery, on the historic Welbeck Estate, will be hosting two one-hour workshops every Wednesday morning throughout the school summer holidays.

It is all part of its Hands-On Holiday scheme for youngsters aged three to 11, which starts next Wednesday (July 24).

Dayle Green, education and engagement manager at the gallery, said: “Our workshops have been designed to keep children entertained over the school holidays, while also inspiring them to get creative.

“Each session will give them the chance to have lots of fun, creating their own piece of art.”

The workshops are led by a trained education professional, and are inspired by ‘In My Shoes, an Arts Council Collection touring exhibition that is currently running at the gallery until September 22.

The exhibition explores approaches to self-portraiture by British artists since the 1900s, encompassing film, photography and sculpture, and brought up to date by the modern-day obsession with ‘selfies’.

Hands-On Holiday kicks off next Wednesday with an ‘All About Me’ badge-making session where the youngsters will learn how to design and make their own badges, based on a self-portrait or favourite food, toy or pet.

Subsequent sessions will include designing a name plaque, decorating a tote bag, shaping a face stamp and creating a mask that could belong to a superhero.

Places are limited, so booking beforehand for each workshop is essential by calling The Harley Gallery on 01909 501700 or by e-mailing portlandcollection@harleygallery.co.uk.

It costs £3.50 per child for each session, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

In addition to Hands-On Holiday, the gallery is hosting Paint A Pot workshops at the Harley Pottery Studio on Thursdays through the school holidays between 10 am and 3 pm. These are suitable for youngsters of all ages, but they must be accompanied by an adult at all times.