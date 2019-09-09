Craig David announces new live Nottingham date

Craig David is bringing his anniversary arena tour Hold That Thought to Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena next April.

With next year marking 20 years since the critically-acclaimed album Born To Do It changed his life, Craig has since catapulted back into the charts and into the nation’s hearts with a string of chart hits and a number one album marking the beginning of his triumphant return, which has since seen more than 1.5 billion streams on his last two albums, Following my Intuition and The Time is Now.

His last arena tour sold out in a matter of seconds and received critical acclaim across the board

Craig said, “I can’t wait to bring my live band and TS5 shows together for this special 2020 Arena Tour and given that it’s 20 years since the release of Born to Do It.

"There will be some special surprises in there, it's time to party."

During his career, Craig David has rackd up 23 UK top 40 singles, nine UK top 40 albums, amassed more than five billion streams worldwide and has achieved multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries around the world.

With two UK number one albums under his belt, he has also received multiple Brit Award and Grammy Award nominations and won four MOBO Awards and three Ivor Novello Awards.

His Nottngham date is April 24 next year and tickets starting from £31.44 are available from 9am on Friday, September 13 in person from the arena box office, on 0843 3733000 or online here.