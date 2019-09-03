Coronation Street star Steven Arnold to return to Retford Majestic Theatre for panto fun in January

It may only be September but the pantomime team members at The Majestic Theatre in Retford are already working hard towards their biggest pantomime to date.

Trio Entertainment will return to produce the fun-filled family favourite Jack and The Beanstalk, starring Coronation Street and Dancing On Ice favourite Steven Arnold, best known for his role as Ashley Peacock in Coronation Street.

The production runs from January 3 to 7 and tickets are on sale now to enjoy the family-friendly fun.

It was in 1996 that Steven Arnold made his debut in the soap and he remained there for the next 15 years.

He is now really looking forward to going back to the Majestic Theatre after playing Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz a few years ago. This time he will be in the town to play Fleshcreep, the giant’s henchman, in this year’s pantomime.

Joining Steven is pantomime regular Stuart Earp who will be playing the role of Jack Trott. Trio Entertainment are also welcoming back Bessie McMillan who has appeared in various pantomime productions over the years at Majestic Theatre. Pantomime dame Harry Moore joins the cast in his first pantomime at Retford in the role as Dame Trott and completing the cast is Josephine Sherlock as Fairy Beansprout.

Kevin Brown, producer from Trio Entertainment, said: “Jack and The Beanstalk promises magic, music and laughter by the bucket load.

“We’ve got a fantastic family pantomime with a first-rate cast. This will be the third year we have produced the pantomime at The Majestic Theatre and we are thrilled to be returning after the huge success of last year’s Aladdin.”

For further information and to book tickets for the show, call the box office on 01777 706866.

Photo credit: Jonny McGrady/NEMM.co.uk