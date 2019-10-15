Conga time as Gloria Estefan musical On Your Feet dances into Sheffield Lyceum

Gloria Estefan’s smash-hit musical On Your Feet will conga its way into Sheffield this week.

An inspiring true love story which charts the journey of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom.

Gloria Estefan is the winner of 26 Grammy awards and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. On Your Feet features some of her most iconic songs, including Rhythm is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don’t Want To Lose You and 1-2-3.

On Your Feet runs in the Lyceum Theatre from October 15 to 19. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ box office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

