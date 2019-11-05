Concert at Nottingham’s Albert Hall will be out of this world

Gustav Holst’s spectacular orchestral masterpiece The Planets Suite is to be performed by Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra from 3pm on Sunday, November 17, at Nottingham’s Albert Hall.

The concert is to be conducted by Mark Heron and is to feature visuals and introductions from the University of Nottingham’s School of Physics and Astronomy, who are also bringing their inflatable Planetarium ‘Inflativerse’, for the entertainment of young concertgoers.

The East of England Singers’ sopranos and altos will be the wordless off-stage chorus in the suite’s unforgettable final movement Neptune, the Mystic.

It should be an exciting concert, and not too long for children at around an hour in length.

Children can come in for free if accompanied by a paying adult. Students over 16 pay £5.

Tickets can be booked through the orchestra’s website by clicking here or through the Royal Centre’s box office on 0115 9895555.

Tickets are available on the door subject to availability.

All seating is unreserved.

For more stories, you can click here or click here.