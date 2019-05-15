Competition tickets up for grabs to see Junior Simpson and co at Carlton Civic Centre comedy night

Two pairs of tickets are up for grabs in a competition to see the Fork In A Boot Comedy Club gig at Carlton Civic Centre in Carlton-in-Lindrick, on June 1.

It is headlined by comedy legend Junior Simpson while opening the evening will be Steve Day, Britain’s only deaf professional comedian.

Also on the bill are Joe Scott, Brian Hepplethwaite and MC Jonathan Elston. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available on the door.

Junior Simpson is a well-known comedian thanks to TV appearances on the likes of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, The 11 O’Clock Show, Death In Paradise, The Harry Enfield Show and many more.

He and the other comics on the bill will be serving up a great evening of laughs galore.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in this competition, tell us which legendary comedy duo made the ‘Fork Handles’ sketch famous?

Email your answer, name, address and contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk

The prize is supplied by the promoter, you must agree on your entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you win.

The first two correct entries drawn after noon on May 24 will win the prizes.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply. Terms and conditions can be found at www.worksopguardian.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.

