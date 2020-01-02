Community choir launches in style at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has started its very own in-house choir, following the success of its 100-strong community production Coram Boy.

The first, free taster session proved hugely popular, with 80 places filling instantly. The Playhouse is still on the lookout for people to get involved. No previous experience is necessary, and the relaxed, informal approach makes it perfect for those who have never been in a choir.

Choir master Alex Patterson is director of music at Nottingham Cathedral and an experienced community choir leader. He was also musical director for Coram Boy.

Songs will be connected to the Playhouse’s artistic programme, with potential opportunities to perform at the Playhouse itself.

Choir sessions will be held every Thursday at the College Street Centre from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Each session will cost £5. For more information on the community choir, you can click here.