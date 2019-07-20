Classic Thriller Season returns for the summer at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season returns to the Theatre Royal Nottingham this summer, with a different mystery explored each week.

Now in its 31st consecutive year at the city centre venue, the season opens on Tuesday, July 30, and will run for four weeks until Saturday, August 24, with a programme of murder mysteries, comedy thrillers and psychological drama.

The first production will be Wait Until Dark, written by Frederick Knott, the author of Dial M For Murder.

It can be seen from July 30 to August 3.

A sinister conman looking for a mysterious doll visits the apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy.

With Sam potentially implicated in a recent murder, Susy realises the doll could be the key to his innocence and refuses to reveal its location. A deadly game of cat and mouse then ensues between the two of them and Susy knows the only way to play fair is by her rules, so when darkness falls she turns off all the lights leaving both of them to manoeuvre in the dark until the deadly game is over.

Karen Henson from Tabs Productions, co-producer for the season, said: “We’re all very excited about winging our way to Nottingham for the summer, especially on obtaining the rights for Frederick Knott’s Wait Until Dark, a classic underworld thriller set in 1960s London.

“The next week, two Classic Thrillers Season stalwarts, Jeremy Lloyd Thomas and Andrew Ryan, don their best 1970s flares and platforms for one of Francis Durbridge’s best plays, Murder With Love.

“There will be laughs aplenty in our third week, with the murderous farce by Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner, Anybody for Murder, last seen in the Classic Thrillers Season in 2010.

“Finally, we will have Dangerous Obsession by N J Crisp, a tense psychological thriller that will be packing its bags to tour the country, following the end of the season in Nottingham.

“The whole company are counting down the days and dusting off the poison bottles now, ready for another criminal theatrical spree at the lovely Theatre Royal.”

For ticket and performance information, you can call the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

