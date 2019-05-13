Check out top cosplay event at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Don’t miss the Yorkshire Cosplay Convention, taking place on May 18 and 19 at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena.

Have you got a fascination with the fictional? A craving for comics and cosplay? Or even a general gift for gaming? If so, then why not give the Yorkshire Cosplay Con a try?

Popping up for the fourth year at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, the Yorkshire Cosplay Con is a homegrown event designed to bring together those with similar interests for a weekend of the wacky and the weird.

Soon to be nine years old, the convention prides itself on a welcoming atmosphere calling in fans of all ages and genres.

From children in costumes and face paint to hard core cosplayers and anything in-between, all are welcome and, although a costume may not be required to join in the fun, we cannot guarantee that the cosplay fever won’t be catching.

Guests already confirmed for 2019 are Anime & Video Game voice actor J. Michael Tatum returning by popular demand and voice actor, singer, and translator Brandon McInnis.

Throughout the weekend, the convention boasts a variety of activities, enough to keep the whole family entertained. Whether you want to run away in a TARDIS, save the world with Superheroes, or even just chat with our special guests while getting your face painted like Yoda, we’ve got you covered. Both days also feature competitions for those daring enough to take part with talent, costume and fan art contests being open for both adults and children alike.

Get your tickets through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56 or you can click here.

