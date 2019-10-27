Check out the uplifting show Room At The Top Of The House when it comes to Mansfield Old Library Theatre soon

Room At The Top of the House is to be performed at Old Library Theatre, Mansfield, on November 7.

This honest and uplifting show about fear and the impact our decisions have on those we care about is old through mesmerising movement, poetic text and visual inventiveness.

Josh finds the outside world a fascinating and frightening place. At a time when he is most vulnerable, a room of forgotten things quickly becomes the perfect place for him to escape reality.

His family make a desperate attempt to help him realise there is more to life than photos on a shelf and postcards under the door.

Tickets are free to reserve, then you pay what you can on the night.

Room At The Top Of The House lasts for 50 minutes (no interval), is presented by Stand By Theatre Company and is suitable for those aged 12 and over.

