Catch the acclaimed show Genre Fluid at Nottingham Comedy Festival

Don’t miss the chance to see the acclaimed show Genre Fluid at this year’s Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Performed by Dan Webber, it is an LGBTQ+ spoken word show about labels, identity, gender and sexuality and you can catch it on Sunday, November 3 and Saturday, November 9, at Oscar and Rosie’s in Hockley, Nottingham.

Having produced two spoken word shows to date, Genre Fluid is the culmination of three years of writing, touring and performing at various events and festivals across the country.

Being constantly told you’re a comic at poetry nights and a poet at comedy nights can be very confusing, as is the constant pressure to define yourself and your work.

Genre Fluid is a study into labels in everyday life, in the arts and the LGBTQ+ community, written by Dan Webber.

Dan Webber is an LGBT+ spoken word artist based in Derby. He has appeared at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, YNOT Festival, Leicester Comedy Festival and many more.

In 2016, he was named BBC Local Poet for Derby for National Poetry Day, in February 2018 he performed as part of the 25th Birthday celebration for Leicester Comedy Festival and in 2019 competed in the inaugural Comedy Bloomers LGBT Comedian of the Year awards.

Photo credit: Andy Hollingworth