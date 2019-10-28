Blues star Joanne Shaw Taylor to play Nottingham date on new UK tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor, one of Britain’s most celebrated and exciting blues-rock artists, has announced that she will be touring through the UK again next March.

Following the release of her acclaimed seventh album, Reckless Heart, and a sold-out European tour of the same name in early 2019, Joanne is now returning to home shores with a run if British dates, including a gig at Nottingham's Glee Club on March 25.

Her most unique tour to date, Joanne is opening it up to the fans.

As well as playing Reckless Heart in its entirety, at the beginning of January 2020, Joanne will allow the fans to curate the remainder of her set for the tour through her webiste where fans have the opportunity to select songs they want the band to play from her catalogue and also buy exclusive limited hospitality tickets which will give a rare opportunity to watch the band soundcheck and meet Joanne

Joanne said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK.

"The last tour was so much fun and also reminded me how much I miss playing smaller venues like the ones I grew up in.

"Playing the whole album in track order combined with stuff from my back catalogue chosen by my fans is a really exciting prospect - it’s sure to be my most personal tour yet."

Tickets are available from 9am on Wednesday, October 30 here.