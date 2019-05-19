Barricade Boys bring West End hits to Retford Majestic Theatre

Direct from London’s West End and Broadway, The Barricade Boys are back on the road with their critically acclaimed national tour and will play one night only at the Majestic Theatre Retford on May 25.

Featuring fabulous harmonies, incredible vocals and stacks of charm, The Barricade Boys showcase the UK’s finest male voices from the world’s longest running musical – Les Misérables.

The Barricade Boys not only perform the world’s greatest show tunes, but also celebrate music from some of the most iconic names in the music industry, from powerful ballads and beautiful operatic arias to some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time.

For more, you can call the box office on 01777 706866 or click here.

