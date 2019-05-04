Bands galore ready to flock to this year’s Gate To Southwell Festival

The 13th Gate To Southwell Festival is almost upon us, and this year runs from June 6-9 at Southwell Racecourse.

More than five thousand visitors are expected in the Nottinghamshire town for the event.

The family festival kicks off with a special Thursday Americana night starring Los Pacaminos (pictured) featuring former chart-topping solo star Paul Young, supported by Louisiana’s Truckstop Honeymoon, young Californians Blue Summit and Joshua Cook, plus a special new Midlands’ artists showcase on the Frontier Stage.

More than 50 artists will be performing on five stages over four days.

On Friday, June 7, the festival welcomes Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Leicester protest singer Grace Petrie (pictured), punk veterans Otway & Barrett and Hotel Palindrone from Austria.

Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys headline Saturday night (June 8) with great international support from Canadians Gordie MacKeeman & His Rhythm Boys, Welsh stars Calan, former BBC Folk Singer of the Year Nancy Kerr and acclaimed ceilidh band Blackbeard’s Tea Party. With top artists will appearing across the weekend, the festival will reach a climax on Sunday, June 9, with a special European concert (led by Korrontzi and BOC from Spain), followed by a Celtic finale with Scottish stars Skipinnish, the excellent Edinburgh singer-songwriter Blue Rose Code and Irish favourites Ranagri.

The subsidized festival shuttle bus will link the town to the festival site near Southwell Racecourse.

For more on the forthcoming festival, click here.

You can also click here for news of another music festival.