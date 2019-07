The Sheffield three-piece band Ace In The Hand will play their 60s Experience show this Friday (July 5) at The Travellers Rest, Tickhill.

The gig runs between 8pm and 11pm.

The band also performs at the Dukeries Brewery Tap on Saturday, July 6, from 8pm to 8.30pm.

Ace In The Hand play 60s rock (Kinks, Stones, Animals, Hendrix) with some Spencer Davis, McCoys and other rocking hits thrown in for good measure.

