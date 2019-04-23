Another Sky to play Sheffield date on new tour

Another Sky have announced details of a new UK tour which will include a date at Sheffield's Cafe Totem on May 15.

The four-piece's new single the Cracks premiered on Annie Mac's Radio 1 show recently and is the second track to be taken from their forthcoming EP, Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds, which is out on June 14.

Singer Catrin Vincent describes the track as 'a response to a Leonard Cohen lyric'.

She said: "The cracks, that’s how the light gets in.

"The song is an ode to our generation, one that is more self-aware and being forced to have the difficult conversations that lead to progress and evolution.

"It’s inspired by the little girl fined by the council for setting up a lemonade stall, the kids suing the US government for global warming, teenagers like Greta Thunburg.

"It’s about our generation’s unique position of facing extinction.”

Tickets for their Sheffield show are available here.