Enable US theatre festival is back and bigger than ever

The Enable US Festival of theatre returns this spring, promising its best line-up yet, including four critically acclaimed international shows.

Nick Hopwood, head of performance venues at the University of Sheffield is the driving force behind the project, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome back The Pretend Men with Police Cops in Space, their sequel to Police Cops that packed the Drama Studio last year.

“Also, following their sell out performances of Ventoux in 2017, 2Magpies Theatre return with their powerful fully-immersive show, Last Resort.

“We’ve also got an impressive international line up with three great performances in one night with Best of BE Festival.

“And the critically-acclaimed Guardian Pick of the Fringe 2017 Mouthpiece direct from Canada.”

The festival opens with The Twin’s Macabre: Slay, high-energy dark comedy intertwined with Vaudevillian theatrics, live music and a touch of gore.

Other highlights include Who Wants to Live Forever? which uses the music of Billie Holiday to explore what makes some stars, celestial as well as human, shine brighter and fall harder than others.

