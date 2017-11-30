Embrace are back with a new UK tour

Embrace have announced details of new UK tour that will include a date at Rock City in Nottingham.

The band has recently released a new track, Wake Up Call, which follows recent release The Finish Line, both taken from their forthcoming new album, Love Is A Basic Need, which is out next March.

Frontman Danny McNamara said: “Wake Up Call is about realising you’re in a toxic relationship and finding the strength to move on.

“It’s hard leaving someone who’s come to feel like a part of you.

“Settling down is okay but life’s too short to settle for.

“It’s got one of my favourite lyrics from the whole album in it – ‘the summers not over, its only begun, but it feels like October, now you’re not around’.”

In a career spanning 20 years, Embrace have had three number one albums and six top 10 singles in the UK.

Following recent stadium support dates with Coldplay plus establishing and performing at their own award-winning secret festival, the band recently performed a short run of intimate shows, where they previewed songs from the album.

They are at Rock City on March 30 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2j1sRVa