Double dose of live music at The Frog

The Frog in Worksop has two big nights of music on offer this week.

On Friday, December 1, Kiss tribute Hotter Than Hell will present their 70’s Kiss-style show featuring the iconic make up, costumes, blood spitting, fire breathing; pyrotechnics and guitar breaking, plus all the Kiss classics.

And on Saturday, December 2, it’s a quick return to Worksop for Exhibit A with their brand of classic rock, heavy rock, classic punk and modern punk.

Details of both nights are at http://bit.ly/2qZXj7N