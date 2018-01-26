Do you want to be part of As You Like It with the Clumber Players?

The Clumber Players are holding casual readings and auditions for anyone who would like to take part in their next production, Shakespeare’s As You Like It, at Thoresby Hall in May.

Readings will be at the director’s house or The Innings in Worksop on Monday, January 29, Thursday, February 1 and Tuesday, February 6.

Auditions are on February 20, 22 and 26.

For details, call the director Gill on 01909 489196 or email thebard@clumberplayers.org.uk

Alternatively, follow the group on Facebook or Twitter at @clumber_players