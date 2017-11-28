Derren Brown bringing new tour to Nottingham

Derren Brown is bringing his latest sensational show Underground back to UK and Irish theatres in 2018.

And the multi-award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion will be at Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 24-28 next year.

Derren revealed : “Underground was originally written for audiences in other countries who hadn’t seen me before.

“It meant finessing and re-visiting past pieces and seeing them with fresh eyes.

“I sat down with my two co-writers and directors and we thought ‘what would make the best possible Derren Brown show?’

“None of us were sure what the UK would make of it, but the resulting show felt so good, and met with such a great response when warming it up in London, that we decided to tour it here too.

“The reviews have been astonishing, and people who’ve seen all the shows have said they love being surprised by them again, and those who don’t know me so well are getting to see the best material for the first time.

“It’s a huge, huge joy to perform,”

Tickets priced £25 to £44.50 are on sale from 9am on Wednesday, December 6 on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk