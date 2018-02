Demob Happy are live at Rock City later this year.

The Brighton trio are heading out on their own headline tour straight off the back of supporting Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes across Europe.

New single Loosen It, which was premiered by Huw Stephens on Radio 1, is out now with new album Holy Doom out on March 23.

Their Nottingham gig is on April 6 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2Ecd5Cm