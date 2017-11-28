Del Amitri to play Nottingham date on new tour

Del Amitri are coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall next year.

The tour sees the celebrated Scottish band playing their first live dates since 2014.

Formed in 1983, Del Amitri have had four top 10 albums and a string of hit singles.

This tour features original band members, Justin Currie , Iain Harvie, Andy Alston, Kris Dollimore and Ashley Soan.

Their Nottingham date is on July 25 next year and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2mT7r0I