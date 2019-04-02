Dancer’s baptism of fire in choreographing Splinters’ 30th anniversary production of Jesus Christ Superstar

A Dronfield dancer is making her choreographing debut by taking on a musical of biblical proportions.

Abbie Oldfield is part of the creative team behind a production of the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar which opens at the Octagon Centre in Sheffield this week. The production by Splinters Theatre Group will celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary.

Abbie grew up in Dronfield Woodhouse, attended a local dance school and performed with Dronfield Light Opera Group (now Dronfield Musical Theatre Group).

She said: “I always loved doing dancing shows and amateur theatre. It framed a big part of my childhood and teenage years and it seemed to be a really natural thing to get back into as an adult when I came back to the area after university.”

Now working as a clinical psychologist for the NHS, Abbie regularly performs in amateur shows in Sheffield in her spare time.

But this year she decided to take the step up to the production team by taking on the role of co-choreographer alongside fellow performer Leah Rhodes-Burch.

She said: “I’d choreographed dancing shows at university where I was a cheerleading coach. So it felt natural to eventually try my hand at choreographing a musical theatre show and when the call went out that Splinters were looking for a choreographer for Jesus Christ Superstar (one of my favourite shows), I had to put my name forward.”

Jesus Christ Superstar is on at the Octagon from April 3 to 6. To book tickets click here

