Comedy star Joel Dommett is live in Sheffield

Joel Dommett comes to Sheffield City Hall next week with his new live show.

The star of 2016’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Sky One’s Bring The Noise, he will be in Lincolnshire on January 28.

Joel came onto the comedy scene in 2007.

After receiving great critical acclaim for his Edinburgh Fringe shows, he has gone on to appear in numerous television shows including; Impractical Jokers (BBC3), Reality Bites (ITV2), Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), Drunk History (Comedy Central).

He has also performed in acting roles for Popatron (BBC2) and Skins (E4).

His Sheffield date is Thursday, January 25.

