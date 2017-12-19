Clowne date for The Lost Days

Worksop band The Lost Days are live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this week.

Their hard-rock sound has taken the music scene by storm playing venues such as Corporation and O2 Academy in Sheffield.

The band released their debut EP, Where We Began, last year, reaching international airwaves with their single Feed My Fire.

Their setlist includes some powerful original tracks, plus material from the likes of Metallica, Motley Crue, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters and AC/DC.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Friday, December 22 at 9pm and entry is £4.