Chubby is back and blue as ever

Ever controversial and politically incorrect, Roy Chubby Brown is at Sheffield City Hall this weekend.

A firm advocate of no holds barred in comedy, Roy Chubby Brown remains one of the UK’s most iconic, boundary-pushing comedians, forever testing the taboo and flirting with the forbidden.

And in this new show, Chubby doesn’t hold back from sharing his outlandish views, sailing so close to the mark, even the most seasoned of fans will be left gobsmacked.

As outrageous as ever, this live performance is the only place to catch this flamboyant comedian at his uncensored best.

Best known for his risqué humour and patchwork clown suit, the Yorkshire-born comedian is renowned for his old-school cheekiness and irreverent observations.

Beloved by fans for his tireless touring and energetic live shows, Chubby Brown has made more 1,000 live appearances and performed in front of 1.5 million fans in a stand-up career spanning more than 40 years.

Equipped with his trademark flying helmet, pilot goggles and vivid tailoring, Chubby Brown never ceases to provide an evening as animated as his appearance.

Every aspect of the self-confessed old school comic’ exudes tradition - from his clownish appearance, to his music-hall singing and dancing routines.

He is in Sheffield on Saturday, January 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on http://bit.ly/2CtrIxb

Please note: This show is for over-18s only - please do not come if easily offended.