Catch TV stars in stage version of Strangers on a Train

Gripping thriller Strangers on a Train steams into Sheffield next week with a host of familiar faces from television on board.

Casting is led by John Middleton (Detective Arthur Gerard) who left Emmerdale earlier this year in a deeply

moving storyline, having played the village’s beloved Vicar Ashley Thomas for more than 20 years.

Christopher Harper – who appeared as Coronation Street’s Nathan Curtis in the show’s explosive grooming storyline - plays the charismatic and manipulative Charles Bruno, a psychopathic playboy who has a chance encounter with a troubled stranger, Guy Haines (played by Jack Ashton, Call The Midwife).

Hannah Tointon, starring as Guy’s fiancé, Anne Faulkner, is famed for her roles in Mr Selfridge (alongside her sister, Kara), The Inbetweeners and Hollyoaks.

A fateful encounter takes place between two men in the dining carriage of a train crossing America. Guy Haines is the successful businessman with a nagging doubt about the fidelity of his wife. Charles Bruno is a cold, calculating chancer with a dark secret. A daring and dangerous plan develops from this casual

conversation, setting in motion a chain of events that will change the two men’s lives forever.

Strangers on a Train was written by Craig Warner and based on the world renowned 1950 novel by Patricia Highsmith, latterly made universally famous by the classic Alfred Hitchcock film. In the great tradition of Hitchcock, this spine-chilling tale will delight audiences with its marriage of dark wit and edge-

of-the- seat tension.

Catch Strangers on a Train at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, from January 15 to 20 at 7.45pm with matinees on Thursday, January 18 at 2pm and Saturday, January 20, at 3pm. Tickets form £22. Contact 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk