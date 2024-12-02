The Casualty Christmas special has been called ‘innovative’ 🎄

Casualty will have a Christmas special this festive season.

The BBC has confirmed a star-studded guest cast.

Fans can take a look at the first screenshots from the episode.

Casualty fans are in for a treat this Christmas as the popular show is set for a festive special.

The ‘format-breaking’ standalone episode will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer in December, it has been announced. The innovative TV event is a “is a tribute to the miracle of blood,” the Beeb has said.

Casualty’s Christmas special is part of the BBC’s festive schedule - which also includes the final ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. It will also see a new detective join the cast of Death in Paradise.

What to expect from the Casualty Christmas special?

Casualty Christmas special first look. Photo: BBC | BBC

All I Want for Christmas has been described as a ‘format-breaking’ standalone episode, by the BBC. As well as the tension and emotional depth that Casualty delivers so well, it will feature real-life testimonies from contributors who’ve been directly impacted by UK blood donation and interviews with key workers who form the country’s blood service.

The synopsis released by the Beeb reads: “It’s Christmas Day in the ED and the team are faced with an emergency blood shortage. Whilst Stevie (Elinor Lawless) fights to save lives, Iain (Michael Stevenson) risks his own to ensure the hospital doesn't go without.”

Who are the guest stars?

A star-studded cast of special guests have been confirmed for the Casualty Christmas special this year. It includes: Lucy-Jo Hudson (Wild At Heart, Doctors), Tristan Sturrock (Poldark, The Crown), Joseph Charles (Breathtaking, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Zoe Brough (Outrageous, Father Brown), Katy Carmichael (Malpractice, Spaced) and Valerie Antwi (DI Ray S2, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) who join the beloved Casualty regulars.

Casualty Christmas special first look. Photo: BBC | BBC

What has been said about the Casualty Christmas special?

Rebecca Ferguson, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, said “We’re so excited for viewers to see this incredible Christmas special, which genuinely made me gasp. It's tense, thrilling and super-charged with emotion.”

Roxanne Harvey, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Drama Production, added: “We’re so proud of this life-affirming episode. Beautifully told, with ambitious production values and outstanding performances, this is entertaining, thought-provoking drama at its very best.”

When will the episode air?

The Casualty Christmas special is due to air in December and will be followed by the next series of Casualty from later in the month. The special is written by Erin Kubicki and will be directed by Steve Hughes.

