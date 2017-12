Action Adventure Theatre is presenting The Poisonous Pantimime at Colwick Hall in Nottingham.

In a unique twist to the interactive murder mystery the audience will have the opportunity to save the life of one of the victims – that is, only if they can figure out who it is and mix the correct antidote in time.

The production is at Colwick Hall on February 27 and 28 and tickets are available now on 0843 9020768.