Calum Scott brings his new tour to Nottingham in April.

The singer is on tour to promote his debut album, Only Human, out on March 9.

His new single, You Are The Reason, has already 20 million views online and his cover of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own was the best-selling UK single of 2016 by a British solo artist and was nominated for a BRIT Award.

He is at Rock City on April 20 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2BOJB8z