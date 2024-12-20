This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

One of Nigeria’s biggest musicians is heading to the UK in 2025

Grammy-award winning artist Burna Boy is set for a one-off show in the UK in 2025.

The “Like to Party” Afrobeats musician is set to play Manchester in the New Year.

Here’s how you can get tickets to see him play - perhaps an ideal last minute Christmas gift?

The musician, known for his hits “Like to Party” and his album Love, Damini, has been one of Nigeria’s most successful artists, with the aforementioned album becoming the highest-charting debut work by a Nigerian artist to enter the Billboard 200 and the UK album chart upon its release.

Burna Boy is set to play in the UK ahead of the release of his new album in 2025. | Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The musician, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, earned the Best Global Music Album Grammy at the 2021 ceremony for his album, Twice as Tall, which went on to become one of the most highly regarded albums of 2020 - ending up on many end-of-year lists.

The announcement comes shortly after the news that Burna Boy is set to release his eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, in 2025 with the first single from the new release, “Bundle by Bundle,” released recently to build up anticipation.

So when is Burna Boy performing in Manchester in the New Year, and how can you get tickets to avoid missing out?

When is Burna Boy performing in the United Kingdom?

Burna Boy is scheduled to perform at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on April 21 2025.

Where can I get tickets to see Burna Boy perform in the United Kingdom?

Tickets to see Burna Boy’s performance at the Co-Op Live in Manchester go on sale at 10am on December 20 2024 through Seat Unique and Ticketmaster.

