Bryan Adams announces shows in Sheffield and Nottingham - here’s how to get tickets

Bryan Adams will be performing arena shows in Sheffield and Nottingham next year.

He will be at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, on March 1 and at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on March 2.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 2, at 9am.

One of the most highly acclaimed singer/songwriters, Bryan Adams is known for hit singles “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Summer Of ’69” and his Rod Stewart and Sting collaboration “All for Love”. The Grammy winning artist has seen success from a string of number 1s in more than 40 countries and has sold in excess of 65 million records worldwide. His thirst for performing and unique take on live concerts have established him as one of the world’s best rock singers of our time.

Tickets for Sheffield are priced £42 and £50.40 (including booking fee). Click here or call 0114 256 56 56.

Tickets for Nottingham are priced £42.90 and £51.30 (including booking fee). Click here or call 0843 373 3000.