Toby Foster’s Last Laugh Comedy Cabaret is back at Sheffield City Hall this weekend.

Joining Toby on the bill will be Sally Ann Haywood, Barry Dodds and Roger Monkhouse.

Performances are on Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3.

Tickets are oon 0114 2789789 or http://bit.ly/2rKEt5H

Please note: The comedy club is likely to contain strong language.